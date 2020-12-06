College women's basketball: No. 1 South Carolina teaches young Cyclones a lesson

Iowa State was able to stay in the game thanks to the outstanding play of Ashley Joens.

The elder Joens carried the Cyclones by scoring 32 points in 31 minutes. She added five rebounds and a steal against the Gamecocks.

“If there’s a better player in the country, somebody better call me and tell me,” Fennelly said. “When you look at what she’s doing against the No. 1 team in the country and the athleticism and defensive intensity of that team — and if you’re honest, she’s kind of doing it on her own. She’s not getting a ton of help.

“She’s playing at an unbelievable level. She’s as hard-nosed of a kid as I’ve ever been around. If we can make some 3-pointers and get her a little help, she could be even more efficient — if that’s even possible.”

The Cyclones combined to shoot just 5-27 from 3-point range. And Joens was 2-5 from beyond the arch, so taking her out of the equation, the rest of the team was 3-22.

“To see her up close, she is incredible,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said.

Zia Cooke scored 19 points as South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season.