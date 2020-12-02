College women's basketball: Joens, Cyclones bury TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ashley Joens had 33 points and 11 rebounds as No. 23 Iowa State rolled to a 23-point win over Texas Christian Wednesday in Big 12 women’s basketball action.

The Cyclones led 28-10 after one quarter, as they stared on a 19-5 run, and a Aubrey Joens’ 3-pointer stretched Iowa State’s lead to 40-15 with 5 minutes and 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter as ISU led 54-32 at halftime.

Joens was 10 of 15 from the field and made all 10 of her free throw attempts for her second double-double of the season. She had three 3-pointers in the first quarter as she had 13 of her 33 in the opening 10 minutes.

ISU shot 63.2 percent in the opening quarter. The Cyclones continued to roll in the second quarter and finished the first half 9 of 18 from beyond the 3-point line.

Kristin Scott added 15 points and five rebounds for ISU who return home Saturday to host top-ranked South Carolina at 11 a.m. at Hilton Coliseum.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

ISU 91, TCU 68