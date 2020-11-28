 Skip to main content
College women's basketball: Jacks jump past Cyclones
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: Jacks jump past Cyclones

BROOKINGS, S.D. – No. 15 Iowa State (1-1) rallied multiple times, but came up short, falling at South Dakota State (1-0) 76-69 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Iowa State struggled in shooting, making just 20-of-62 shots (32.3 percent), 6-of-32 from 3-point range.

The Cyclones were also hampered by 18 turnovers.

Leading the way in defeat was Ashley Joens, who recorded her 19th career double-double with 36 points, her second-best scoring effort of her career and tied for the fifth-best single-game points scored in program history, and 12 rebounds.

Joining her in double figures was Lexi Donarski with 13 and Kristin Scott with 11

SDSU 76, ISU 69

IOWA ST. (1-1) — Scott 3-10 4-4 11, Donarski 4-10 3-4 13, Feuerbach 1-3 0-2 2, Ryan 1-5 0-0 2, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Joens 9-22 15-16 36, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 1-8 0-0 2, Aubrey Joens 1-3 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 23-28 69

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-0) — Burckhard 3-6 2-2 8, Nelson 3-11 4-4 12, Selland 6-10 6-6 19, Greer 6-9 4-4 20, Theuninck 2-3 3-4 9, Ferrand 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-4 4-6 4, Byom 1-5 0-0 2, Vlastuin 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 23-26 76

Iowa St. 17 16 15 21 — 69

S. Dakota St. 23 14 15 24 — 76

3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 6-32 (Scott 1-6, Donarski 2-6, Feuerbach 0-2, Ryan 0-3, Joens 3-8, Wise 0-5, Joens 0-2), S. Dakota St. 9-26 (Burckhard 0-1, Nelson 2-5, Selland 1-2, Greer 4-6, Theuninck 2-3, Stapleton 0-3, Byom 0-3, Vlastuin 0-3). Assists—Iowa St. 10 (Ryan 6), S. Dakota St. 14 (Theuninck 3). Fouled Out—Iowa St. Feuerbach, Joens, S. Dakota St. Burckhard, Nelson. Rebounds—Iowa St. 42 (Team 5-6), S. Dakota St. 29 (Theuninck 1-6). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 19, S. Dakota St. 26. Technical Fouls—None. A—678.

