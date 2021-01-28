College women's basketball: ISU's Fennelly wins 700th game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly won his 700th career game Thursday as the Cyclones downed Kansas State, 62-60, in Big 12 women’s basketball action.

Fennelly became the 26th Division I head coach to reach 700 and is one of 12 active Division coaches with 700 career wins.

Ashley Jones paced the way for ISU (11-5 overall, 7-2 Big 12) with her 11th 20-point game of the season. She finished with 22 points and added eight rebounds. Kristin Scott scored all 15 of her points in the first half.

The game was tight throughout as the Wildcats tied it at 37-all only to see ISU counter with a 9-0 run in the third. But Kansas State would close the third quarter on a 11-2 run to get within 51-50 after three.

The Wildcats opened the scoring in the fourth to take a 52-51 lead as the teams traded baskets for most of the fourth quarter.

Kansas State got a lay-up from Rachel Ranke with 4.1 seconds left that made it 61-60, but Lexi Donarski answered with a made free throw before a Ranke 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer was off to give the Cyclones the win.

ISU returns to action Sunday when it hosts ninth-ranked Baylor at 3 p.m. in a game to be televised on ESPN2.