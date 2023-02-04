AMES — Ashley Joens kept Iowa State going early. Her Cyclone teammate, Nyamer Diew, did the same late. But ultimately, No. 12 ISU couldn’t overcome frigid 3-point shooting Saturday against Baylor, falling 76-70 before a crowd of 11,788 at Hilton Coliseum.

Joens scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half. Diew scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the second half. The Cyclones (15-6, 7-4 Big 12) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season and shot just 5-for-24 from 3-point range.

Sarah Andrews scored 21 points to lead the Bears (16-6, 7-3), who have won 13 of the past 15 meetings.

Baylor bolted to a 17-9 lead and threatened to extend its advantage before a hustle play by Emily Ryan led to Joens’ first 3-pointer. That play was part of a 10-3 Cyclones’ run that gave them their biggest lead of the first half, at 27-22.

Joens scored all 15 of her first-half points in the first 11 and a half minutes and shot 7-for-13 from the field before the break. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored seven points in the first half to lead Baylor, which held ISU without a field goal for the final 4:14. The Bears led, 33-31, at halftime and limited the Cyclones to 2-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Both ISU and Baylor turned the ball over seven times in the first half, but the Bears scored 12 points off those miscues while the Cyclones scored just six.

Baylor built a 48-41 lead midway through the third quarter as ISU struggled to take care of the ball and make shots. That’s when Diew took over, scoring five of her 13 third-quarter points on a 3-pointer and driving layup. Morgan Kane tied the game at 48-48 moments later and Joens hit a free throw to give the Cyclones a 49-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Bears sealed the win by shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the line in the fourth quarter and maintained the lead for the final 6:34.