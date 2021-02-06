College women's basketball: Iowa State throttles Texas Tech

True freshman Lexi Donarski was the final Cyclone to put up big numbers. Donarski had 17 points and five rebounds. It was Donarski’s first game in double figures since Jan. 19 when Iowa State played Oklahoma.

“They were getting to the point where they were freezing up because they were trying too hard,” coach Bill Fennelly said of his freshmen. “I told them every freshman goes through it and all of them today were better than they’ve been in the last couple of weeks.”

The Cyclones jumped out to a 24-13 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Iowa State outscored Texas Tech every quarter except the fourth quarter when the Cyclones emptied their bench.

“It’s the nature of what we want this team to become — a balanced attack,” Fennelly said. “Obviously Ashley is the best player on the team and one of the best in the nation, but the ability to not miss a beat when she’s in foul trouble or tired, I thought our team handled that really, really well.”

By the end of the game, Iowa State was so deep into its bench that true freshman Izzi Zingaro played for the first time. Zingaro is not a normal true freshman, though. She was a 2021 recruit who early enrolled at Iowa State because her natvie Ontario, Canada shut down high school sports.