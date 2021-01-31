College women's basketball: Iowa State set for rematch with No. 9 Baylor

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has won two straight over the perennial powerhouse Baylor Lady Bears.

The Cyclones ended last season with a win over No. 2 Baylor and beat then-No.6 Baylor in Waco earlier this season.

This afternoon, Iowa State hosts No. 9 Baylor at 3 p.m. and the Cyclones feel like they have a target square on their back.

“They’re definitely going to come out ready to play,” Iowa State star Ashley Joens said. “They’re going to compete and just like any other game with them, you have to compete right with them. We just have to battle.”

Since Iowa State beat Baylor on Jan. 16, the Bears have gone on a tear winning three straight games with an average margin of victory of 25 points.

“It’ll be different,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “I think (Baylor coach) Kim (Mulkey) will be excited to play this one. They’re playing at a very high level and I think they have all of their players back.”

When Iowa State most recently played Baylor, the Lady Bears were just coming back from their shutdown due to COVID-19 problems.