College women's basketball: Iowa State hands Oklahoma State first conference loss

While she put up huge numbers, Fennelly was happy with the defensive effort. Iowa State fouled Mack just two times, which was important because that means she couldn’t turn two points into a 3-point opportunity at the free throw line.

“She’s a good player, and she clearly dropped a lot of points but not fouling and not giving her second-chance opportunities was big,” Wise said.

Joens’ production was needed to counter Mack’s own dominance.

But it wasn’t just Joens for Iowa State. While no other Cyclone put up the gaudy numbers Joens did, four other Cyclones scored at least nine points — including Wise who had 12, hitting a few 3-pointers in Mack’s face.

“Our team, the one thing we’ve stressed with them, is that every single person can impact success — especially offensively,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “We have a very balanced team, now. What we worried about were depth and fouls and Maddie and Morgan battled as hard as they could against one of the best players we’ve ever played against in the post.