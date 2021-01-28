College women's basketball: Fennelly wants Cyclones to keep improving

AMES — The last time the Iowa State women’s basketball team lost to Texas, it went on a four-game winning streak that included a win against then-No. 6 Baylor.

Coach Bill Fennelly saw his team improve throughout the mini winning streak until Iowa State lost to Texas again on Saturday.

Now, he wants to see his team rebound once again after a loss and keep learning, improving and, obviously, winning.

Iowa State plays Kansas State on Thursday in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Wildcats are winless in conference play and the Cyclones already beat them once this season 91-69.

“For any team that’s growing, one of the things you have to learn quickly is that you have to have a short memory,” Fennelly said. “The wins go away quickly, and the losses need to, as well. You need to learn and move on. We go back on the road for our next game and then play five games in 12 days. You don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for yourself.

The last time we lost to Texas we learned quickly and we got better. Now, it’s the same thing.”

The area Fennelly felt like Iowa State improved in the most after its first Texas loss was having better offensive balance.