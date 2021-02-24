College women's basketball: Cyclones take down No. 18 West Virginia

AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly tells his seniors to leave a piece of themselves behind to make the team better.
He tells the rest of the players to give a piece of themselves to the seniors.
The Cyclones took that message to heart and its most balanced performance of the season against West Virginia.
Five Cyclones scored in double figures and three had at least 18, including forward Kristin Scott who had 18 points on 7-11 shooting on senior night.
Iowa State beat No. 18 West Virginia on Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum 85-68.
Ashley Joens was her usual self, and led the team in scoring and rebounding. She finished with 20 points and six rebounds.
“For this team, five in double figures is huge,” Fennelly said. “Ashley is such a hard cover that when we can space the floor, teams have to make decisions. I thought we made some great extra passes where we went from good shot to great shot.
“We checked every offensive box we could and that’s how we got 85 against a really good defensive team.”
Freshman Lexi Donarski continued her recent hot streak, scoring 18 points. Over the last four games, Donarski is averaging 20.5 points.
Fellow freshmen Kylie Feuerbach and Emily Ryan rounded out the Cyclones who finished in double figures. Ryan had 13 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She also had nine assists and five rebounds. Feuerbach had 10 points on 4-7 shooting.
“It helps when you have players that can play inside and out and we have that with Ashley and Kristin,” Fennelly said. “That opens up the court and all of the sudden we have driving lanes. Lexi, Kylie and Emily took advantage of the driving lanes when the defense had to go get Kristin and Ashley. That’s the way this team needs to play.”
Getting a win against a ranked team late in the season not only helps the resume, but it boosts confidence.
“We beat a really good West Virginia team that’s been playing really well,” Fennelly said. “This game won’t help us beat Kansas but it will give us the sense that when we play the way we’re supposed to, then we have a chance to be good.”
Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68
WEST VIRGINIA (17-4) — Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Niblack 3-5 2-3 8, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Deans 5-13 1-2 14, Gondrezick 6-10 6-6 19, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Hemingway 4-11 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-15 68
IOWA ST. (15-9) — Scott 7-11 1-1 18, Donarski 6-14 2-2 18, Ashley Joens 5-13 9-9 20, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Wise 1-5 0-0 3, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Zingaro 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 4-7 0-0 10, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 5-12 2-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 14-14 85
West Virginia 24 14 12 18 — 68
Iowa St. 26 20 20 19 — 85
3-Point Goals—West Virginia 8-23 (Martinez 0-2, Carson 1-3, Deans 3-6, Gondrezick 1-5, Hemingway 3-7), Iowa St. 13-27 (Scott 3-5, Donarski 4-8, Joens 1-4, Johnson 1-1, Wise 1-3, Feuerbach 2-3, Ryan 1-3). Assists—West Virginia 13 (Deans 4), Iowa St. 19 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out—West Virginia Niblack, Iowa St. Scott. Rebounds—West Virginia 33 (Deans 3-7), Iowa St. 36 (Joens 2-6). Total Fouls—West Virginia 19, Iowa St. 14. Technical Fouls—West Virginia Team 1. A—822.