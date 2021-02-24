College women's basketball: Cyclones take down No. 18 West Virginia

Fellow freshmen Kylie Feuerbach and Emily Ryan rounded out the Cyclones who finished in double figures. Ryan had 13 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She also had nine assists and five rebounds. Feuerbach had 10 points on 4-7 shooting.

“It helps when you have players that can play inside and out and we have that with Ashley and Kristin,” Fennelly said. “That opens up the court and all of the sudden we have driving lanes. Lexi, Kylie and Emily took advantage of the driving lanes when the defense had to go get Kristin and Ashley. That’s the way this team needs to play.”

Getting a win against a ranked team late in the season not only helps the resume, but it boosts confidence.

“We beat a really good West Virginia team that’s been playing really well,” Fennelly said. “This game won’t help us beat Kansas but it will give us the sense that when we play the way we’re supposed to, then we have a chance to be good.”

Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68

WEST VIRGINIA (17-4) — Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Niblack 3-5 2-3 8, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Deans 5-13 1-2 14, Gondrezick 6-10 6-6 19, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Hemingway 4-11 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-15 68