College women's basketball: Cyclones set for NCAA opener

AMES — Everywhere Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly looks, he sees the NCAA logo.
It’s on his mask, it’s on the walls, it’s on the banners — everywhere.
Fennelly doesn’t need the reminder that his No. 7 seeded Iowa State team is getting ready to play No. 10 seed Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament today at 5 p.m., but it’s there just in case.
“This is the best thing there is,” Fennelly said. “Everywhere you go, there’s an NCAA logo — when you get off the elevator, there’s a logo. This is why you play.”
Iowa State’s players and coaches have a deeper sense of appreciation for the tournament this time around, following last season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s what we didn’t get to play in last year and it’s what we get to play in now,” Fennelly said. “It gives you hope that we’re starting to turn the corner — not just in a basketball sense but as a country. It gives people something to look forward to.
“Everyone is always excited about March, anyway, but this year more so than ever — we all need this. We all need that sense of, ‘My life is normal in March.’ I think it’s great and it’s fun to be a part of it. It’s something our players will remember forever.”
The Cyclones have a young team, and even some of the more experienced players have only played in a couple of NCAA tournament games.
Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan, Kylie Feuerbach and Aubrey Joens are all freshmen, so every experience is a new one for them. And key role player Morgan Kane was redshirting the last time the NCAA tournament happened, two years ago.
Ashley Joens, Kristin Scott, Maddie Wise and Rae Johnson played in just two NCAA Tournament games, and that was on the team led by former Cyclone star Bridget Carleton.
Now they’ll have to do the leading. And the players not named Scott might have to step up even more because the senior is dealing with an injury.
Scott didn’t play in the overtime period against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament and Fennelly expects her to be limited. He said the goal is 20 minutes for Scott.
But if how they’ve led this season is anything to go by, Fennelly isn’t worried about how his veteran players will handle today’s challenge.
“In the hardest of years to manage a team, this has been one of the easiest teams we’ve ever had to manage,” Fennelly said. “That seems counter intuitive because we have so many young players but they’ve been great and they’re looking forward to playing.”