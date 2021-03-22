College women's basketball: Cyclones set for NCAA opener

AMES — Everywhere Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly looks, he sees the NCAA logo.

It’s on his mask, it’s on the walls, it’s on the banners — everywhere.

Fennelly doesn’t need the reminder that his No. 7 seeded Iowa State team is getting ready to play No. 10 seed Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament today at 5 p.m., but it’s there just in case.

“This is the best thing there is,” Fennelly said. “Everywhere you go, there’s an NCAA logo — when you get off the elevator, there’s a logo. This is why you play.”

Iowa State’s players and coaches have a deeper sense of appreciation for the tournament this time around, following last season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s what we didn’t get to play in last year and it’s what we get to play in now,” Fennelly said. “It gives you hope that we’re starting to turn the corner — not just in a basketball sense but as a country. It gives people something to look forward to.