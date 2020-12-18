College women's basketball: Cyclones roll to Big 12 win over Kansas State

AMES -- A big second half helped propel Iowa State to a 91-69 win over Kansas State Friday evening at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones went into halftime down three, but came out with a strong performance in the second half to claim their fifth win in six against the Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big 12).

ISU outscored K-State 54-29 in the second half, including 26-13 in the third to erase a 40-37 halftime deficit.

Ashley Joens bounced back with 25 points, while Kylie Feurbach had the best game of her young Cyclone career, recording 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Joining them in double figures was Kristin Scott (17) Lexi Donarski (11) and in her season debut Maggie Espenmiller McGraw (14).

Iowa State (5-3, 2-0 Big 12) came into the contest shooting just 26.5 percent from 3-point range, but put up its most efficient performance of the season from deep hitting 14-of-29 (48.3 percent).

