College women's basketball: Cyclones roll to Big 12 win over Kansas State
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

isu logo

AMES -- A big second half helped propel Iowa State  to a 91-69 win over Kansas State Friday evening at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones went into halftime down three, but came out with a strong performance in the second half to claim their fifth win in six against the Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big 12).

ISU outscored K-State 54-29 in the second half, including 26-13 in the third to erase a 40-37 halftime deficit. 

Ashley Joens bounced back with 25 points, while Kylie Feurbach had the best game of her young Cyclone career, recording 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Joining them in double figures was Kristin Scott (17) Lexi Donarski (11) and in her season debut Maggie Espenmiller McGraw (14).

Iowa State (5-3, 2-0 Big 12) came into the contest shooting just 26.5 percent from 3-point range, but put up its most efficient performance of the season from deep hitting 14-of-29 (48.3 percent).

Iowa St. 91, Kansas St. 69

KANSAS ST. (5-3) -- Lee 7-10 6-10 20, Carr 4-11 0-0 11, Ebert 3-8 0-0 7, Goodson 3-6 0-0 8, Ranke 3-8 1-2 9, Macke 4-5 0-0 9, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Pippin 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 8-14 69

IOWA ST. (5-3) -- Scott 5-7 2-2 17, Donarski 4-12 2-3 11, Feuerbach 6-9 3-3 17, Ashley Joens 10-15 4-4 25, Ryan 1-5 0-0 2, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-8 2-2 14, Frederick 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-64 13-14 91

Kansas St.;16;24;13;16 — 69

Iowa St.;18;19;26;28 — 91

3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 9-22 (Carr 3-6, Ebert 1-3, Goodson 2-5, Ranke 2-5, Macke 1-2, Moore 0-1), Iowa St. 14-29 (Scott 5-6, Donarski 1-4, Feuerbach 2-2, Joens 1-4, Ryan 0-2, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-6, Frederick 1-1, Joens 0-4). Assists—Kansas St. 20 (Ebert 6), Iowa St. 20 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas St. 29 (Ebert 1-4), Iowa St. 34 (Scott 2-9). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 17, Iowa St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—802.

