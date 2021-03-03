College women's basketball: Cyclones overcome slow start, down Kansas

As usual, Joens led the way for the Cyclones.

The star junior from Iowa City had 23 points and 14 rebounds — seven offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds.

Joens was aided by Kristin Scott who was one of the only Cyclones who had a strong first half, scoring 10 first-half points. She finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Obviously to start the game, we couldn’t make anything but we were still hanging around,” Coach Bill Fennelly said. “We played a really, really efficient last three minutes of the half and a lot of that was because of Kristin. That was the turning point and then we came out and played a really good third and fourth quarter.”

Reining Big 12 Freshman of the Week Lexi Donarski struggled mightily in the first half, going 0-7 from the field. She was able to turn it around in the second half and made four of her six shots in the second half to finish with 11 points.”

Four Cyclones finished with at least seven rebounds and with the regular season ending on Wednesday for the Cyclones, the rebounding effort is something Fennelly hopes his team can carry into the Big 12 Tournament and beyond.