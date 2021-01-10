 Skip to main content
College women's basketball: Cyclones nail 19 3-pointers in win
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: Cyclones nail 19 3-pointers in win

LUBBOCK, Texas – It takes a lot to make 3-point shooting history within Iowa State women’s basketball, but the Cyclones (7-4, 3-1 Big 12) were able to do just that on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Iowa State drained a single-game school-record 19 3-pointers en route to a 99-72 win over Texas Tech (6-5, 1-4 Big 12).

The previous school record for 3-pointers in a game was 18, done twice in Ames against Detroit on Dec. 14, 2008 and Missouri on Feb. 19, 2000.

It is the second-most in a Big 12 game in conference history, with only TTU’s 20 against Oklahoma State last season above the Cyclones’ Sunday effort.

Leading the way was Lexi Donarski, who had another addition to her outstanding freshman campaign with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 7-of-9 from deep. Emily Ryan got her second career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Joining them in double figures was Kylie Feuerbach (12), Ashley Joens (11) and Madison Wise (season-high 10).

Iowa St. 99, Texas Tech 72

IOWA ST. (7-4) — Scott 2-3 0-0 6, Donarski 9-12 0-0 25, Feuerbach 5-12 0-0 12, Ashley Joens 4-10 2-2 11, Ryan 4-8 4-4 14, Kane 1-1 1-2 4, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-8 0-0 5, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 2-2 8, Wise 4-7 1-2 10, Aubrey Joens 1-5 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-70 12-14 99

TEXAS TECH (6-5) — Gerlich 3-11 2-2 9, Gordon 7-17 7-9 23, Gray 8-17 7-7 23, Faye 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 1-4 1-2 4, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-5 1-4 6, Tucker 2-5 1-1 5, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 19-25 72

Iowa St. 26 24 28 21 — 99

Texas Tech 11 16 25 20 — 72

3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 19-40 (Scott 2-3, Donarski 7-9, Feuerbach 2-5, Joens 1-4, Ryan 2-6, Kane 1-1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2, Frederick 0-1, Johnson 2-2, Wise 1-3, Joens 0-4), Texas Tech 5-21 (Gerlich 1-2, Gordon 2-8, Gray 0-3, Murray 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Tucker 0-1). Assists—Iowa St. 23 (Ryan 12), Texas Tech 11 (Murray 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Iowa St. 43 (Wise 3-10), Texas Tech 33 (Gerlich 2-5). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 21, Texas Tech 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,000.

