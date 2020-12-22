College women's basketball: Cyclones drain 17 3's, top Drake

AMES — Iowa State point guard Emily Ryan had a career night on Tuesday against Drake.
The freshman had 20 points and 10 assists in Iowa State’s 85-67 win against Drake.
Ryan’s previous career highs in both points and assists were eight. Her performance against the Bulldogs was nearly flawless.
She was 3-3 from inside the arc, 5-7 from 3-point range and 2-2 from the free throw line. She also pulled down four rebounds, had two steals and had a block.
“It’s really satisfying because a lot of the offense does start with the point guard, so when things go right, it’s really rewarding,” Ryan said.
And like a true point guard, her immediate thought was of her teammates: “I was really happy to see everyone hitting shots tonight,” Ryan continued.
The Cyclones had balanced scoring throughout the lineup. Five players, including Ryan, had at least 13 points.
That balance is important for the Cyclones to help take some of the pressure and load off of Ashley Joens.
Joens had 17 points on 7-14 shooting and five rebounds.
Kristin Scott had 13 points on 5-8 shooting and five rebounds as well. Neither Scott nor Joens played in the fourth quarter against Drake.
Aubrey Joens, Ashley’s younger sister, also had a career high in points. The freshman had 13 points on 3-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Sophomore Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw continues her impressive play after missing Iowa State’s first seven games due to injury.
Espenmiller-McGraw had 14 points on 4-7 shooting.
“It wasn’t Lexi (Donarski) and it wasn’t Kylie (Feuerbach), but it was Maggie, Aubrey and Emily Ryan,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “The other night it was Lexi and Kylie. Ashley and Kristin are going to do Ashley and Kristin things but when you get that kind of balance, we’re hard to guard.
“Ashley and Kristin are going to score and get their points. If we can get three of the other five, and eventually Maddie Wise, then that balances our team out. Emily Ryan hasn’t shot the ball great and tonight she gets 20.”
The offense wasn’t the impressive part for Fennelly.
Iowa State held Drake to just 42 points through three quarters.
“The thing that impressed me is that we defended so well,” Fennelly said.
Iowa St. 85, Drake 67
DRAKE (2-5) — Berg 4-8 4-4 13, Burich 3-6 0-0 9, Wooldridge 0-7 0-0 0, Collier 6-16 1-3 14, Monahan 1-7 0-0 2, Bair 5-9 1-2 12, Mertz 0-0 0-0 0, Gueldner 1-3 0-0 3, McAulay 3-9 2-2 8, Negaard 2-5 0-0 6, Becker 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 8-11 67
IOWA ST. (6-3) — Scott 5-8 0-0 13, Donarski 2-5 0-0 5, Feuerbach 0-3 0-0 0, Ashley Joens 7-14 1-1 17, Ryan 7-9 2-2 20, Kane 1-4 1-2 3, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-7 2-2 14, Frederick 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Wise 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 3-10 4-4 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 10-11 85
Drake 19 15 8 25 — 67
Iowa St. 30 24 26 5 — 85
3-Point Goals—Drake 9-31 (Berg 1-1, Burich 3-3, Wooldridge 0-3, Collier 1-6, Monahan 0-4, Bair 1-2, Gueldner 1-3, McAulay 0-5, Negaard 2-4), Iowa St. 17-33 (Scott 3-3, Donarski 1-2, Feuerbach 0-1, Joens 2-4, Ryan 4-6, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-6, Johnson 0-2, Wise 0-1, Joens 3-8). Assists—Drake 15 (Monahan 4), Iowa St. 20 (Ryan 10). Fouled Out—Drake Collier. Rebounds—Drake 39 (Bair 3-10), Iowa St. 44 (Kane 5-8). Total Fouls—Drake 20, Iowa St. 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—884.