College women's basketball: Cyclones drain 17 3's, top Drake

AMES — Iowa State point guard Emily Ryan had a career night on Tuesday against Drake.

The freshman had 20 points and 10 assists in Iowa State’s 85-67 win against Drake.

Ryan’s previous career highs in both points and assists were eight. Her performance against the Bulldogs was nearly flawless.

She was 3-3 from inside the arc, 5-7 from 3-point range and 2-2 from the free throw line. She also pulled down four rebounds, had two steals and had a block.

“It’s really satisfying because a lot of the offense does start with the point guard, so when things go right, it’s really rewarding,” Ryan said.

And like a true point guard, her immediate thought was of her teammates: “I was really happy to see everyone hitting shots tonight,” Ryan continued.

The Cyclones had balanced scoring throughout the lineup. Five players, including Ryan, had at least 13 points.

That balance is important for the Cyclones to help take some of the pressure and load off of Ashley Joens.

Joens had 17 points on 7-14 shooting and five rebounds.