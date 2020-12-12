College women's basketball: Cyclones down Bison

AMES -- Freshman Lexi Donarski and junior Ashley Joens combined to pour in 49 points as Iowa State rolled to a 85-64 victory over North Dakota State Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (3-3, 1-0 Big 12) shot 51.6 percent from the field.

Donarski's 25 points were a season high, as the native of La Crosse, Wisconsin made 10-of-19 attempts from the field. Ashley Joens tallied her 22nd career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cyclones got strong contributions off the bench in the first period as they jumped out to an early lead over the Bison. Aubrey Joens and Madison Wise combined to score 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting in the first 10 minutes to propel Iowa State to a 24-15 lead after one quarter. The Cyclones ended the first with a 7-0 run, sparked by Aubrey Joens' second 3-pointer of the day.