College women's basketball: Cyclones down Bison

AMES -- Freshman Lexi Donarski and junior Ashley Joens combined to pour in 49 points as Iowa State rolled to a 85-64 victory over North Dakota State Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (3-3, 1-0 Big 12) shot 51.6 percent from the field.
Donarski's 25 points were a season high, as the native of La Crosse, Wisconsin made 10-of-19 attempts from the field. Ashley Joens tallied her 22nd career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cyclones got strong contributions off the bench in the first period as they jumped out to an early lead over the Bison. Aubrey Joens and Madison Wise combined to score 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting in the first 10 minutes to propel Iowa State to a 24-15 lead after one quarter. The Cyclones ended the first with a 7-0 run, sparked by Aubrey Joens' second 3-pointer of the day.
The duo of Ashley Joens and Donarski, took over in the second quarter, combining to score all 20 Iowa State points in the period. Donarski made all four of her field goal attempts for nine points, while Ashley Joens tallied 11. Iowa State's defense also hounded NDSU throughout the quarter, forcing six Bison turnovers. The Cyclones ended the half with a 9-2 run to take a 44-28 advantage into the intermission.
Iowa State put together a 13-3 run early in the second half to extend the lead to 59-33 with 4:54 to play in the third quarter and led 67-42 at the end of three.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!