College women's basketball: Cyclone freshmen set to experience first Division I game

AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has said that all four freshmen from his highly-touted 2020 recruiting class will play this season.

The 2020 class was the best recruiting class the 26-year head coach has ever brought in and the four members of the class are Lexi Donarski, Aubrey Joens, Emily Ryan and Kylie Feuerbach.

Today, in Hilton Coliseum, the quartet will be able to show their abilities against Omaha.

“They’re all going to play,” Fennelly said. “I don’t know where, when or how, but they’re all going to play. It’s going to be a big jump from where they were as high schoolers to where they need to be as Division I basketball players. And sometimes you have to learn that the hard way. That’s why it’s fortunate that they’re playing with people like Ashley (Joens), Kristin (Scott), Maddie (Wise), Rae (Johnson) and Maggie (Espenmiller-McGraw), who can guide them and teach them what it means to be at this level.

“That learning curve is so hard. It’s impossible to quantify to freshmen. They all came in ready in some regard but they’re completely not ready in others. That’s every freshman we’ve ever been around. But I think they’ll all do some really big things here.”