AMES -- Iowa State and Texas surged back and forth Monday night, but the Cyclones couldn't quite catch the Longhorns at the end in an 81-75 Big 12 Conference women's basketball defeat.
Iowa State jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but Texas (9-5, 1-1) led 64-48 heading into the final period before the Cyclones (9-4, 1-1) charged back.
Iowa State's Kristin Scott collected her first double-double of the season and the seventh of her career with a team-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Ashley Joens added 18 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.
