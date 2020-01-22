College women's basketball: Jones leads ISU past Kansas State

“We’re the beneficiary because that’s the way she was raised. She was raised to be tough, work hard, not have excuses and find a way to get it done rather than look for a reason why she’s not getting it done. That’s just not in her DNA.”

Joens, who averages 23 points and 11 rebounds per game, actually had a slow start to Wednesday’s game, scoring just two first-quarter points.

But like all great players, she adapted to how the defense was guarding her and figured out a way to get herself going.

“It’s impressive,” Fennelly said of the way Joens approaches the game. “And you think about the way she has to do it — you’re asking her to do a lot of different things. I thought early in the game she got herself stuck in some bad spots. But she figured it out as the game went along.”

In the fourth quarter, when Iowa State was up just four points, Fennelly ran an inbound play for Joens — she drained the open 3-pointer that put the Cyclones up seven and they never looked back from that point.

Joens is one of the three consistent pieces to Iowa State’s team and lineup. The other two consistent pieces are Adriana Camber and Kristin Scott. The final two spots rotate frequently.