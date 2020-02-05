College women's basketball: Joens nets 23 in Iowa State win

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has two known commodities on offense in Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott.

The two average 21.5 and 14.6 points, respectively. The key for the Cyclones is getting a third option going.

On Wednesday, in Iowa State’s 74-63 win over Oklahoma State, the Cyclones got their desired third option in freshman Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw.

Joens had 23, Scott had 18 and Espenmiller-McGraw also finished with 18 points and she added seven assists.

“I thought Maggie was really good,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “Yeah, she had a lot of turnovers and some of those are her fault but I would say most of them were my fault because of the position I put her in and her teammates didn’t help her sometimes.

“It’s like a quarterback, when you throw an interception, it’s not always your fault. Sometimes the receivers don’t run the right route or someone doesn’t block.”

This was Espenmiller-McGraw’s first game as a full-time point guard — in previous games she played more off the ball. Fennelly expected some growing pains because he’s seen growing pains from freshmen point guards.