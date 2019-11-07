AMES – Ashely Joens looked the part of a primary scorer on Thursday.
Iowa State easily handled Southern 69-36 on Thursday at Hilton Coliseum led by Joens.
The sophomore was the only Cyclone in double figures, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 3-of-7 from 3-point range.
Joens started off as hot as a person could be. She made her first four shots in the first three minutes of the game to net 10 early points.
“Coming out, my teammates got me involved when I was open,” Joens said. “To knock those down to give us a good start was big. Then as the game went on, my teammates started knocking down their shots as well.”
Last season, with Bridget Carleton as the primary option on offense, Joens was mostly a spot-up 3-point shooter. In the offseason Joens knew she would become the primary scorer, so she worked on scoring at all three levels – at the rim, mid-range and 3-point range.
Her work paid off in this game. She only missed one shot inside the 3-point line.
“Being able to score on all three levels tonight was positive,” Joens said.
The problem for Iowa State was when Joens wasn’t scoring, the Cyclones didn’t have much offense. Kristin Scott had a minutes restriction because she’s still recovering from a back injury, so the offense struggled even more.
Taking out Joens’ and Scott’s production – Scott had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks in her 15 minutes – Iowa State shot just 13-29 from the field and 3-13 from 3-point range. Even with Joens and Scott, Iowa State still shot just 6-22 from 3-point range.
“6-22 isn’t going to cut it,” Fennelly said. “When we have open shots, we have to start making them. We have kids who can make it but you have to do it consistently.
“Last year’s team was a little more aesthetically pleasing than this year’s team,” Fennelly said. “This year’s team has to do it the old fashion way and just grind it out. Part of that is defending – we’re going to have to defend like crazy.”
Iowa State defended extremely well on Thursday. Southern shot just 21 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range.
The Cyclones blocked 11 shots and had six steals – Joens had a career-high three steals.
“We’ve been working on defense a lot – ball pressure, guarding the ball, on and off the ball defense,” point guard Rae Johnson said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work and I think we did a great job.”
ISU 69, Southern 36
SOUTHERN (0-1) — Scott 2-5 0-0 5, Towner 2-10 0-0 5, White 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Rose 4-15 0-0 10, McWain 0-7 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 2-4 2, Johnson 2-14 2-2 6, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Kincey 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 14-67 4-6 36.
IOWA STATE (1-0) — Nezerwa 2-2 1-2 5, Wise 3-7 1-2 7, Johnson 1-3 5-5 8, Camber 1-4 0-0 3, Joens 8-13 4-4 23, Scott 3-6 2-2 8, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-4 1-2 3, Thurmon 1-1 1-2 2, Washington 2-2 0-0 5, Kane 1-2 0-0 2, Frederick 0-3 0-0 0, Mills 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 15-19 69.
Southern 8 9 14 5 — 36
Iowa State 14 23 17 15 — 69
3-point goals — Southern 4-24 (Scott 1-4, Towner 1-8, Davis 0-2, Rose 2-6, McWain 0-3, Kincey 0-1). ISU 6-22 (Wise 0-2, Johnson 1-2, Camber 1-3, Joens 3-7, Scott 0-2, McGraw 0-3, Washington 1-1). Rebounds — Southern 33 (Towner 5). ISU 48 (Camber 9). Steals — Southern 4 (4 with 1). ISU 6 (Joens 3). Assists — Southern 6 (Rose 2, Kincey 2). ISU 14 (Johnson 5). Turnovers — Southern 13 (Rose 4). ISU 20 (Johnson 5). Total fouls — Southern 19, Iowa State 11. Fouled out — White.
