AMES — Bridget Carleton delivered a game-winning blocked shot and layup to lift Iowa State to a 67-64 women’s basketball win over Auburn Tuesday night in the Preseason WNIT semifinals.
It was a back-and-forth battle highlighted by big scoring runs by both teams.
Auburn (3-1) jumped in front early when the Cyclones (3-0) struggled to get their shots to fall, and after Iowa State rallied back within 24-21, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run on the way to a 38-29 halftime lead.
The Cyclones put together a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, which ended in a 45-45 tie when Madison Wise buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Auburn’s Janiah McKay hit three 3-pointers in 47 seconds down the stretch as the Tigers rallied to tie the game 64-64 with 41 seconds to play, but Carleton took over for Iowa State, hitting a go-ahead layup with :09 remaining and then swatting McKay’s final shot out of bounds.
Carleton finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal. Ashley Joens added 18 points, Wise had 13 points and seven rebounds and Meredith Burkhall finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Cyclones host the winner of Thursday’s Miami (Fla.)-Marquette game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament’s championship game.
Iowa St. 67, Auburn 64
AUBURN (3-1) — Thompson 7-11 5-9 19, Alexander 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 4-9 3-4 15, McKay 5-14 1-2 14, Primm 3-7 1-2 7, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 1-6 0-0 3, Totals 23-56 10-17 64.
IOWA ST. (3-0) — Burkhall 5-8 0-2 10, Wise 5-15 0-0 13, Carleton 4-10 6-10 15, Joens 6-16 1-2 18, Middleton 2-7 0-0 4, Camber 0-1 1-2 1, Nezerwa 1-2 3-6 5, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 12-24 67.
Auburn 18 20 7 19 — 64
Iowa St. 13 16 16 22 — 67
3-point goals—Auburn 8-24 (Alexander 0-3, Jones 4-8, McKay 3-5, Primm 0-1, Howard 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Benton 1-5), Iowa St. 9-32 (Wise 3-10, Carleton 1-5, Joens 5-12, Middleton 0-2, Camber 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Washington 0-1). Assists—Auburn 10 (Jones 3), Iowa St. 13 (Carleton 8). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Auburn 36 (Thompson 14), Iowa St. 42 (Carleton 13). Total fouls—Auburn 22, Iowa St. 13. A—9,274.
