WATERLOO — Iowans saw a familiar sight as the WNBA season tipped off this week.

As the clock neared one minute remaining in the first half of the Dallas Wings’ season opener against the Atlanta Dream, Crystal Dangerfield dished the ball to Ashley Jones on the elbow.

The former Iowa State forward buried the long two-pointer for her first WNBA field goal as a rookie.

Unsurprised by her early contributions, Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly praised the former Cyclones star’s work ethic during the Waterloo stop of the 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

“That league is so hard to make,” Fennelly said. “What she did, in the short amount of time there, was do exactly what she did for us—how up every day, work hard, how do you impact success. It is great to have here make the team.”

“She is a great representative of our state—not just our program. Hopefully, fans will enjoy watching her play.”

Fennelly continued and described Joens, an Iowa City High-product, as someone who takes pride in representing Iowa on the biggest stage in women’s basketball.

“What it shows is Ashley is not the tallest, not the quickest, she is someone who showed up every day and did her job,” Fennelly said. [She] maximized her God-given talent, took coaching and really had a dream and a focus to be something special. She wanted to be a great player and really took great pride in representing her state. We could not be proud of her.”

Representing the state of Iowa is no easy feat considering the level of women’s basketball in the state. In the 2022-23 season, the four Division I programs in the state combined to win the Big XII, Big Ten and Missouri Valley Conference.

Fennelly described winning the Big XII Tournament as an unforgettable moment.

“That is a moment that I do not think we will ever forget,” Fennelly said. “It was a great way for Ashley to go out. To win that tournament—to beat Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas on consecutive days—winning conference tournaments is so hard. It is a moment our players will remember forever.”

Additionally, Joens earned NCAA All-American Third Team honors while Iowa’s Caitlin Clark swept Player of the Year honors and earned a spot on the First Team.

Fennelly noted that he is not sure many people understand the level of women’s basketball in the state of Iowa nor why Iowans make the claim of being at the “Center of the Women’s Basketball Universe.”

“When you think about what the University of Iowa did, what we did, Drake, Northern Iowa—Coach Warren—what they have done here every year,” Fennelly said. “When you have four teams in a state the size of ours that are doing things on a national level, it is impressive to me that the administration are so supportive, the coaching and commitment of the young people in our state.”

“It is an amazing thing. You look at the Texas’s and California’s and Florida’s—they are not doing what we are doing and we are doing it in three conferences.”

Despite the success of last season, Fennelly said the current offseason will be pivotal for his program.

“We have a very new team,” Fennelly said. “That is part of college sports. Emily Ryan is the leader of our team. She has been for a couple years as far as playing the point guard position. We have five freshmen coming in, a couple transfers.”

“We have a busy summer ahead of us. That is what happens in college sports. We were blessed to have an older team for a couple years. Now, you start over and find the right kids to come in.”