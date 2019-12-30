AMES — North Alabama pushed Iowa State to the end Monday night before the Cyclones pulled out an 80-72 non-conference women’s basketball victory.
Iowa State (8-3) never trailed, but couldn’t put the Lions away, either. The Cyclones led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but went to the break with a 40-35 edge. They built a 61-45 lead with a strong third quarter, but North Alabama (9-3) fought back again.
Rebounding and free throw shooting were the difference. Iowa State finished with a 43-23 rebounding advantage and made 37 of 42 from the line, tying a Hilton Coliseum record set in 2013 against Iowa.
Ashley Joens had 22 points, 15 rebounds and two assists for her fourth straight double-double and sixth of the season. Kristin Scott added 19 points and nine rebounds, Rae Johnson had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists and Ines Nezerwa finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
Iowa St. 80, N. Alabama 72
NORTH ALABAMA (9-3) — Panetti 7-10 0-0 14, Eubank 1-1 0-0 3, E. Wallen 6-10 2-2 19, I. Wallen 4-14 5-5 13, Coulson 7-15 0-0 17, Noah 1-4 0-0 2, Bond 2-6 0-1 4, Roberts 0-4 0-0 0, Suttle 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-65 7-10 72.
IOWA ST. (8-3) — Scott 5-12 7-8 19, Johnson 3-9 8-8 16, Camber 3-7 0-0 9, Joens 4-10 14-18 22, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-4 4-4 4, Nezerwa 3-4 4-4 10, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 37-42 80.
N. Alabama 18 17 10 27 — 72
Iowa State 24 16 21 19 — 80
3-point goals — North Alabama 9-24 (Eubank 1-1, E. Wallen 5-9, I. Wallen 0-2, Coulson 3-5, Noah 0-3, Bond 0-3, Roberts 0-1), Iowa St. 7-24 (Scott 2-5, Johnson 2-7, Camber 3-7, Joens 0-3, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2). Rebounds — North Alabama 23 (Coulson 8), Iowa St. 43 (Joens 15). Assists — North Alabama 19 (I. Wallen 12), Iowa St. 12 (Johnson 4). Turnovers — North Alabama 13 (I. Wallen 6), Iowa St. 20 (Johnson 6). Total fouls — North Alabama 30, Iowa St. 15. Fouled out — Eubank, E. Wallen, Coulson.
