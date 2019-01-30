Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 27 points to move into fourth place on Iowa State’s all-time scoring list and the 23rd-ranked Cyclones walloped Texas Tech 105-66 on Tuesday night.

Carleton hit four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds for Iowa State (16-5, 6-3 Big 12 Conference). Carleton moved past ISU Hall of Fame member Jayme Olson (1,799 points). Kristin Scott finished with 22 points, including 18 in the first half to help the Cyclones turn a six-point lead after one quarter into a 56-35 advantage at halftime. Madison Wise added 13 points and six rebounds, while Alexa Middleton pitched in with 10 points and nine assists.

Ten of 12 players scored for the Cyclones, who grabbed just one more rebound than the Red Raiders but outscored Texas Tech 46-24 in the paint.

Iowa State nailed 12 of 22 from beyond the arc and has at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA record 756 straight games.

The Cyclones improved to 15-0 this season when leading at halftime.

Sydney Goodson topped the Red Raiders (10-10, 1-8) with 19 points.

Texas Tech grabbed 19 offensive rebounds but managed only 14 second-chance points.

Iowa St. 105, Texas Tech 66

TEXAS TECH (10-10) — Brewer 4-10 1-2 9, Sanders 2-5 3-5 7, DeGrate 2-4 0-0 4, Carr 5-17 2-2 14, Goodson 7-11 1-2 19, Stojsavljevic 1-2 0-0 2, Castaneda 0-5 1-2 1, Hayden 4-16 0-4 10, Sidney 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 8-17 66.

IOWA ST. (16-5) — Wise 5-8 1-2 13, Scott 8-12 4-4 22, Carleton 10-18 3-6 27, Joens 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 4-7 0-0 10, Burkhall 4-4 1-2 9, Camber 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Thurmon 2-3 0-1 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-67 9-15 105.

Texas Tech 21 14 14 17 — 66

Iowa St. 27 29 26 23 — 105

3-point goals — Texas Tech 8-37 (Brewer 0-2, Carr 2-10, Goodson 4-6, Castaneda 0-5, Hayden 2-13, Sidney 0-1), Iowa St. 12-22 (Wise 2-4, Scott 2-5, Carleton 4-7, Joens 1-2, Middleton 2-2, Johnson 1-2). Assists — Texas Tech 14 (Hayden 5), Iowa St. 29 (Middleton 9). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Texas Tech 39 (Sanders 10), Iowa St. 40 (Carleton 7). Total fouls — Texas Tech 15, Iowa St. 16. A — 9,394.

