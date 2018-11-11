Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Iowa State held off a second-half comeback by Northern Illinois for a 70-60 victory Sunday in the second round of the Preseason WNIT at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (2-0) built a 41-29 halftime lead. Northern Illinois (1-1) got within eight points twice in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.

Bridget Carleton led Iowa State with 21 points and 13 rebounds. She also had six assists and four blocked shots. Kristin Scott added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Madison Wise chipped in 12 points.

The Cyclones host Auburn (3-0) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

