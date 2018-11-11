AMES -- Iowa State held off a second-half comeback by Northern Illinois for a 70-60 victory Sunday in the second round of the Preseason WNIT at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (2-0) built a 41-29 halftime lead. Northern Illinois (1-1) got within eight points twice in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.
Bridget Carleton led Iowa State with 21 points and 13 rebounds. She also had six assists and four blocked shots. Kristin Scott added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Madison Wise chipped in 12 points.
The Cyclones host Auburn (3-0) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.