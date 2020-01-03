{{featured_button_text}}

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Iowa State kicked off its Big 12 women's basketball season in a big way Friday as the Cyclones swatted previously unbeaten Texas Tech 96-66.

Iowa State (9-3, 1-0) set the tone with a 35-point first quarter. Texas Tech (11-1, 0-1) battled back to trail just 47-45 at halftime, but the Cyclones dominated the third quarter by a 31-4 margin to blow the game open.

Five Iowa State players finished in double figure scoring. Kristin Scott had 23, Ashley Joens 19, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 17, Adriana Camber 12 and Rae Johnson 11. Joens also had a team-leading nine rebounds and Johnson had six of the Cyclones' 23 assists.

Iowa State shot 64.9 percent overall, including a 16-for-28 night from 3-point range.

