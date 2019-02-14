FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a career-high 27 points, including two clinching free throws with 26 seconds left, and TCU upset No. 18 Iowa State 76-69 on Wednesday night.
Amy Okonkwo added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Moore had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (18-6, 8-5 Big 12 Conference), who lost the first meeting 92-54.
Neither team had a double-figure lead but the Horned Frogs took the lead for good with a 6-0 run in the third quarter when they made 6 of 8 free throws. Moore made 5 of 6 while the Cyclones were missing three straight shots.
Bridget Carleton, who had 34 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa State (18-6, 8-4), cut the deficit to 55-52 entering the fourth quarter but Heard's basket followed by a 3-pointer, pushed the lead to eight in the opening minute. An Ashley Joen's 3 and Carleton's 3-point play, followed by Kristin Scott's 3 after a Heard basket, made it a one-point game. But the Cyclones couldn't get over the hump because they were 5 of 20 from the field in the fourth quarter, making just 1 of 7 to close the game.
Carleton moved into second on ISU's all-time list with 1,890 points after her season-high for points.
