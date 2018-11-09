Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Iowa State put the pedal to the metal early and never let up Friday as the Cyclones opened their women's basketball regular season with a 95-35 rout of Niagara.

Iowa State (1-0) led 27-4 after the opening quarter and 49-12 at halftime. The Cyclones shot 54 percent from the field, hit 9 of 23 shots from 3-point range and made 24 of 34 free throws.

Freshman Ashley Joens had 16 points to lead a dozen Iowa State players in the scoring column. Bridget Carleton added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Ines Nezerwa also had 14 points.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments