AMES (AP) — Bridget Carleton and Kristin Scott each had a double-double to help No. 19 Iowa State beat Kansas 69-49 on Monday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Iowa State, which has won three games in a row and five of its last six, secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which begins Friday. The Cyclones (23-7, 13-5 Big 12), who tied the program’s single-season records for regular season wins and conference wins, have just one win in the Big 12 tournament since losing to Baylor in the 2013 championship game.
Carleton finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Scott scored 12 with a career-high tying 14 boards.
Kansas (12-17, 2-16) led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter but Carleton opened the second with back-to-back layups and Iowa State never again trailed.
The Jayhawks shot just 27.5 percent (19 of 69) from the field.
Iowa St. 69, Kansas 49
KANSAS (12-17) — Richardson 4-12 1-2 11, Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Kopatich 4-8 1-2 9, Lyons 5-16 2-2 13, Thomas 4-8 2-2 11, de Carvalho 0-6 0-0 0, Boric 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-6 1-2 1, Lott 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Osorio 0-4 0-0 0, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 7-10 49.
IOWA ST. (23-7) — Burkhall 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 5-9 0-0 11, Carleton 6-14 7-8 20, Joens 4-10 3-3 13, Middleton 2-5 2-4 6, Camber 0-2 1-2 1, Nezerwa 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 4-11 4-4 12, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 23-58 19-23 69.
Kansas 18 8 14 9 — 49
Iowa St. 17 17 15 20 — 69
3-point goals — Kansas 4-20 (Richardson 2-6, Kopatich 0-4, Lyons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, de Carvalho 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Osorio 0-2), Iowa St. 4-19 (Wise 1-2, Carleton 1-2, Joens 2-7, Middleton 0-1, Camber 0-2, Scott 0-4, Johnson 0-1). Assists — Kansas 6 (Kopatich 2), Iowa St. 13 (Middleton 4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Kansas 41 (Richardson 8), Iowa St. 45 (Scott 14). Total fouls — Kansas 23, Iowa St. 15. A — 10,073.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.