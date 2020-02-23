College women's basketball: Cyclones lose late to Red Raiders

AMES -- Iowa State women's basketball team saw its fourth-quarter rally fall short in a 77-74 loss to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (15-10, 7-7 Big 12) were down by 10 points in the final period, but made a comeback to tie the game on multiple occasions. ISU's last flurry was rallying from a six-point deficit with 40 seconds left, knotting the game at 74-74 with 11 seconds left.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 5-8 Big 12) were able to get the win when Chrislyn Carr was fouled on a 3-pointer with :01.2 seconds left, making all three free-throw attempts.

TTU's Brittany Brewer led all players with 27 points.

Rae Johnson played a huge role in ISU's fight to the end, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter on three 3-pointers. She finished the game with 17 points and four treys.

Ashley Joens notched her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech led 55-46 heading into the fourth quarter.