College women's basketball: Cyclones lose late to Red Raiders
College women's basketball: Cyclones lose late to Red Raiders

AMES -- Iowa State women's basketball team saw its fourth-quarter rally fall short in a 77-74 loss to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (15-10, 7-7 Big 12) were down by 10 points in the final period, but made a comeback to tie the game on multiple occasions. ISU's last flurry was rallying from a six-point deficit with 40 seconds left, knotting the game at 74-74 with 11 seconds left. 

The Red Raiders (16-8, 5-8 Big 12) were able to get the win when Chrislyn Carr was fouled on a 3-pointer with :01.2 seconds left, making all three free-throw attempts.

TTU's Brittany Brewer led all players with 27 points.

Rae Johnson played a huge role in ISU's fight to the end, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter on three 3-pointers. She finished the game with 17 points and four treys.

Ashley Joens notched her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech led 55-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

And it was 59-49 Red Raiders before a Cyclone rally. Johnson began the comeback with a triple and hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-4 run to tie the game at 63-63 with 4:33 remaining. A Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw trey from the corner was the shot that got the Cyclones even.

Tech  moved back ahead by five points, but Johnson hit another triple in a 5-0 run to knot the game at 68-68 with 1:42 remaining. However, Andrayah Adams, who missed her first nine attempts, buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Red Raiders a 74-68 lead with under 40 seconds left.

Iowa State implemented some pressure and forced three Texas Tech turnovers in the final 30 seconds as the Cyclones tied the game at 74-74 when Joens sank a pair of free throws 11 seconds left.

On the Red Raiders next possession, Carr hoisted a 3-pointer and missed, but was fouled by Johnson with :01.2 seconds left. She buried all three free-throw attempts to sneak out the victory.

Iowa State travels to Kansas State Wednesday. 

college-logo-iowa-state.jpg

Texas Tech 77, Iowa State 74

TEXAS TECH (16-9) -- Brewer 12-17 3-5 27, Gordon 6-13 0-0 16, Adams 2-11 1-2 7, Carr 4-14 4-7 14, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dillard 1-4 2-2 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 3-7 1-1 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 11-17 77

IOWA ST. (15-10) -- Scott 4-13 1-2 10, Camber 2-5 0-0 6, Espenmiller-McGraw 5-6 0-0 14, Joens 5-21 9-9 20, Johnson 4-8 5-6 17, Nezerwa 2-2 0-1 4, Thurmon 0-0 0-2 0, Wise 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 15-20 74

Texas Tech;17;19;19;22 — 77

Iowa St.;15;18;13;28 — 74

3-Point Goals—Texas Tech 8-26 (Brewer 0-1, Gordon 4-8, Adams 2-8, Carr 2-4, Dillard 0-3, Tucker 0-2), Iowa St. 13-26 (Scott 1-7, Camber 2-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-4, Joens 1-5, Johnson 4-5, Wise 1-1). Assists—Texas Tech 20 (Carr 9), Iowa St. 14 (Espenmiller-McGraw 6). Fouled Out—Iowa St. Johnson. Rebounds—Texas Tech 39 (Brewer 4-10), Iowa St. 40 (Scott 3-8). Total Fouls—Texas Tech 21, Iowa St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—10,933.

