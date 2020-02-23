College women's basketball: Cyclones lose late to Red Raiders

AMES -- Iowa State women's basketball team saw its fourth-quarter rally fall short in a 77-74 loss to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (15-10, 7-7 Big 12) were down by 10 points in the final period, but made a comeback to tie the game on multiple occasions. ISU's last flurry was rallying from a six-point deficit with 40 seconds left, knotting the game at 74-74 with 11 seconds left.
The Red Raiders (16-8, 5-8 Big 12) were able to get the win when Chrislyn Carr was fouled on a 3-pointer with :01.2 seconds left, making all three free-throw attempts.
TTU's Brittany Brewer led all players with 27 points.
Rae Johnson played a huge role in ISU's fight to the end, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter on three 3-pointers. She finished the game with 17 points and four treys.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashley Joens notched her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas Tech led 55-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
And it was 59-49 Red Raiders before a Cyclone rally. Johnson began the comeback with a triple and hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-4 run to tie the game at 63-63 with 4:33 remaining. A Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw trey from the corner was the shot that got the Cyclones even.
Tech moved back ahead by five points, but Johnson hit another triple in a 5-0 run to knot the game at 68-68 with 1:42 remaining. However, Andrayah Adams, who missed her first nine attempts, buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Red Raiders a 74-68 lead with under 40 seconds left.
Iowa State implemented some pressure and forced three Texas Tech turnovers in the final 30 seconds as the Cyclones tied the game at 74-74 when Joens sank a pair of free throws 11 seconds left.
On the Red Raiders next possession, Carr hoisted a 3-pointer and missed, but was fouled by Johnson with :01.2 seconds left. She buried all three free-throw attempts to sneak out the victory.
Iowa State travels to Kansas State Wednesday.