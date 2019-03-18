AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has situated itself well for the NCAA Tournament.
The Cyclones finished second in the Big 12 with a record of 25-8 overall and a 13-5 conference record. The only team to finish ahead of them was the nation’s best team, who only lost one game all season and went undefeated in their conference schedule.
ESPN’s women’s basketball braketologist, Charlie Creme has Iowa State hosting in the first round as a No. 4 seed in Portland.
“I’m largely basing that on, quite honestly, what the committee told us on the last reveal (of the top 16 teams),” Creme said in a conference call last Wednesday. “They had them in that 14-15 spot and nothing has happened since then for them or for some of the teams around them have changed so dramatically that there would be a big enough swing to get them to 12 overall — except for the jump of Syracuse, and the jump of Miami to some degree.”
Iowa State throttled Miami earlier in the season to the tune of a 75-52 beat down but Creme has Miami as a three seed because Miami has two really good wins. The Hurricanes beat then-No. 4 Notre Dame 72-65 and a week later beat then-No. 2 Louisville 79-73.
While Iowa State beat national power Texas in the Big 12 Tournament a week ago and went toe-to-toe against Baylor until the final quarter, Creme doesn’t believe it was enough to elevate Iowa State into a three seed.
“There was a little bit of a gap, I think, between Iowa State and some of those teams in the 11-12 range overall that would put (Iowa State) in a position to be a three,” Creme said. “And I don’t think they’ve overcome that since then.”
The difference between being a No. 3 seed or a No. 4 seed doesn’t matter all that much – it just determines whether or not a team would play a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed in the elite eight – and Iowa State has to do a lot of work before it would reach that stage. Also, women’s college basketball is generally more balanced this season that it has been in recent years.
Creme’s No. 1 seeds all have chinks in their armor. UCONN is mortal, Baylor has lost and showed signs of being vulnerable, Notre Dame got beat handily by Miami and Mississippi State lost to Oregon and un-ranked Missouri.
Creme has Iowa State in the West region which would place them in Portland, Oregon after the first weekend. The region he feels is the weakest. So while Iowa State fans might want the Cyclones in the Chicago region, Portland might could prove to be beneficial.
“The way I’m looking at it now, it could end up out West, it could be in Portland, which, wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing,” Creme said. “A three (seed) might have put them in Chicago, which I think is going to shape up to be a little bit tougher regional.
“Portland looks like it might be the softest of the four — and a lot of this is based on geography. There aren’t as many teams in the western part of the country, so generally that West regional, whatever it is, is a little bit easier to navigate, maybe? Not that any of them are easy, but I think that Iowa State might actually benefit from being a four and being out there than if they were a higher seed in a different region.”
After missing the NCAA tournament last season, Iowa State is just excited to be back in it and to likely be hosting.
“We’re really excited,” Iowa State star Bridget Carleton said after the Big 12 Championship game. “We’re excited for Selection Monday and we’re hoping we get to host, hoping we get to win some tournaments and win some games in the tournament. You know, playing college basketball you want to get to the NCAA tournament. That’s what it’s all about.
“That’s where the best memories are made, so we’re looking forward to that. I can’t wait.”
