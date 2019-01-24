WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox scored 22 points to lead all five Baylor starters in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears pulled away in the second half for an 84-69 victory over No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday night.
Cox had a tying layup to start an 8-0 run that put Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) ahead to stay midway through the second quarter, a quick spurt she capped with another layup. That was part of a 13-5 surge to end the first half that put Baylor up 41-35 after Cox hit a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Iowa State (14-5, 4-3) was ahead 30-28, its last lead matching its largest, when Bridget Carleton converted a three-point play with about 5½ minutes left in the first half. She made a steal and drove for a layup while being fouled.
There were six ties and five lead changes in the game, all before halftime.
Kalani Brown had 18 points for Baylor. Juicy Landrum scored 16, DiDi Richards added 15 and Chloe Jackson 11. Jackson also had 11 assists, and the Lady Bears assisted on 29 of their 34 field goals.
Carleton had 28 points, 24 before halftime. Alexa Middleton finished with 18 points for the Cyclones, and Kristin Scott had 12.
The Lady Bears pushed it to a 10-point advantage when Cox made a strong inside move for a reverse layup less than two minutes after halftime. They outscored Iowa State 25-12 in the third quarter.
Carleton had 16 points in the first quarter, making six shots in a row after missing Iowa State's opening attempt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.