College softball: Sami Williams is in a league of her own

That was important for Williams to do because softball is a game where if you fail seven out of 10 times, you’re still successful.

“When I first started doing that, I’d get nervous and then I’d just start laughing on the field because I was like, ‘Wow, I can just turn these nerves a different way and turn them into something positive,’” Williams said. “I’d just feel comfortable out there. Now, I just don’t even have to really think about it.”

“You have to learn how to handle the failures and not think of them as failures so you can get the most out of them, move on and keep growing.”

Off the field, Williams is just as impressive. She already has a job lined up with Boeing working on their data management team.

And Pinkerton’s favorite part about Williams, she’s an excellent teammate on and off the field.

“She’s a servant leader, and I know that’s a coaching cliche but she is,” Pinkerton said. “On road trips when we have to cater in food, she makes sure everyone else eats before she does, and then she’ll be the one to voluntarily clean it all up.