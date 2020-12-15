College men's basketball: Sloppy Iowa State falls to Kansas State

The only Iowa State player to play relatively well in the first half was big-man Solomon Young who had eight points on 4-5 shooting but even he had three turnovers in the first half.

The problem for Young was he didn’t score another point in the game. In fact, he barely touched the ball despite playing nearly the whole second half. He finished the game with eight points on 4-6 shooting, six rebounds and two steals.

Bolton settled down in the second half and had two turnovers. He finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-10 shooting, two rebounds and seven assists.

As a team, Iowa State finished with 18 turnovers after committing 13 in the first half.

“I thought the biggest thing that killed us was we had so many unforced turnovers,” Prohm said. “We turned it over 18 times and only had 10 assists. That was a big, big key to the game. Eighteen turnovers is just way, way too many.”

Iowa State found something from freshman big-man Xavier Foster who scored a career high 10 points on 3-3 shooting, including 1-1 from 3-point range. Foster added two rebounds, two steals and a block in his 13 minutes