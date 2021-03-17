College men's basketball: Pollard talks Prohm decision

Pollard also shared that he won’t sacrifice integrity for winning.

“I’ve always said, the most important part of my job as an athletics director is coaching searches,” Pollard said. “I say that because our student athletes are the most important part of our athletics department. Our coaches, and especially our head coaches, are the ones that work closest with those young men and young women. I feel a huge sense of responsibility to make sure we have the right coaches. It’s critical that you hire the right people.”

Pollard pointed to coaches like Matt Campbell and Bill Fennelly as examples at Iowa State who are standard bearers.

“We see it all of the time in our industry — people try to win the press conference,” Pollard continued. “I can assure you winning the press conference is not going to be our goal. Our goal is going to be the best person to be our head coach. For Iowa State, the best person doesn’t mean that just because someone can win at another program, that they can win at Iowa State. We have to get the right person to be the head coach at Iowa State.”

Pollard didn’t mention what Prohm’s buyout was, but if they didn’t come to some sort of agreement, it was slated to be $5.3 million.