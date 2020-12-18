College men's basketball: No. 8 West Virginia rallies past ISU late

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 21 seconds left, to lift No. 8 West Virginia to a 70-65 victory over Iowa State on Friday night.

Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12), who scored the final six points. They overcame poor shooting in their conference opener by making 14 of 16 free throws over the final six minutes.

Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 25 points for Iowa State (1-4, 0-2), which couldn't overcome 21 turnovers.

Bolton was called on an offensive foul while driving the lane with 36 seconds left. But after an official review, West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien was called for a foul on the play trying to draw the charge. Bolton made both free throws for a 65-64 lead.

But Iowa State didn’t score again. McBride drew a foul on Bolton at the other end of the court and made both free throws to put the Mountaineers ahead to stay. Taz Sherman and Emmitt Matthews capped the scoring with a pair of free throws apiece.

West Virginia made just one field goal over the final eight minutes and shot 38% (21 of 55) for the game.

West Virginia has beaten Iowa State four straight times and six straight times in Morgantown.