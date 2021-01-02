 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College men's basketball: No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

College men's basketball: No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State 76-65

Iowa State forward Solomon Young shoots over Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half Saturday in Ames.

 AP PHOTO

AMES — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State 76-65 Saturday for its narrowest margin of victory this season.

The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.

Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) with 17 points.

Baylor buried its past opponents with a barrage of 3-pointers, hitting 45.9% from long range and averaging 11.9 3s per game.

The Bears missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half Saturday and finished 4 of 19 (21.2%) from deep for the game.

No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa St. 65

BAYLOR (8-0) -- Thamba 3-3 4-5 10, Butler 7-15 4-5 21, Mitchell 6-13 1-1 13, Teague 3-11 6-8 13, Vital 3-5 0-3 6, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-2 3-3 7, Flagler 0-3 0-0 0, Mayer 2-3 2-4 6. Totals 26-55 20-29 76.

IOWA ST. (2-4) -- Johnson 7-10 0-0 17, Young 6-11 3-4 15, Bolton 5-14 4-4 14, Coleman-Lands 5-11 0-0 12, Dubar 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-1 3, Conditt 1-3 0-2 2, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 7-11 65.

Halftime—Baylor 36-32. 3-Point Goals—Baylor 4-19 (Butler 3-9, Teague 1-3, Flagler 0-3, Mitchell 0-4), Iowa St. 6-15 (Johnson 3-5, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Bolton 0-2). Fouled Out—Young. Rebounds—Baylor 31 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 10), Iowa St. 26 (Bolton 8). Assists—Baylor 10 (Butler 5), Iowa St. 9 (Bolton 6). Total Fouls—Baylor 15, Iowa St. 26. A—1,318 (14,384).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News