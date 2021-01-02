College men's basketball: No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State

AMES — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State 76-65 Saturday for its narrowest margin of victory this season.

The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.

Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) with 17 points.

Baylor buried its past opponents with a barrage of 3-pointers, hitting 45.9% from long range and averaging 11.9 3s per game.

The Bears missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half Saturday and finished 4 of 19 (21.2%) from deep for the game.

