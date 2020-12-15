College men's basketball: Iowa State set for league opener

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is just three games into its season but the conference portion of it’s schedule is already beginning.

On Tuesday, Iowa State hosts Kansas State at 8 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum.

“It’s the new reality that we’re all facing,” coach Steve Prohm said. “If you look at the Big East, they’ve jumped into conference play and we have to be ready. Obviously conference play is huge and we have to be ready to go.”

Kansas State, like Iowa State, is a young team with a lot of new faces that’s still trying to find it’s direction.

“The thing with coach Weber’s team is they’re always going to play extremely hard,” Prohm said. “They’re young and they’re not as experienced as some of his past teams, but they play hard and they’re tough. They’ve gotten better over the last couple of weeks.”

Because of Iowa State’s own youth, Prohm is spending most of his practice time working on getting his own team up to the level he wants. The Cyclones still scout and game-plan but at this point, Prohm believes it’s more important to get his own team better.

