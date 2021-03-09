College men's basketball: Iowa State has one last shot at win over Big 12 foe

Just having Bolton back in the lineup should help stabilize Iowa State’s offense, which Iowa State will need against Oklahoma’s defense.

“We’ve played well against them both times,” Prohm said. “We have to do a great job, defensively. We can’t give up anything in transition. Then offensively, we have to attack their ball-screen defense and keep the ball moving and go inside, out.

“We’re confident going into this game — we know our record and we’re not running away from that but we have played and competed better and both games against them were close.”

The Cyclones lost their first game against the Sooners 79-72 and lost the second game 66-56.

Guard Tre Jackson, like his coach, pointed to the fact that Iowa State has been playing better over the last few games, even though it still hasn’t led to wins.

Now, if Iowa State wants to play more games, it has to turn those close losses into wins.

“If you want a chance to play in the postseason, everyone gets one,” Prohm said. “I was a mid-major coach for a long time before coming here and there’s nothing more nerve wracking than playing in those tournaments because it’s all on the line. That’s how it is now for us. If we want to keep playing, we have to win and advance and beat the team in front of you.”

