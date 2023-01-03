College men's basketball: Iowa State freshman Tamin Lipsey is playing like a veteran

AMES — Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey cleaned up, cooled down and briefly basked in the afterglow of his team’s convincing 77-62 Big 12 season-opening win Saturday over then-No. 12 Baylor.

Then he strode back onto the floor of Hilton Coliseum, eager to connect with loved ones, but found himself momentarily blocked. The smooth and skilled 6-1 point guard didn’t mind a bit. He smiled instead.

“I was (like), ‘I can’t wait to see my family,’” said Lipsey, who scored eight points while dishing out a career high-tying eight assists against the Bears. “I had about 30 people wanting autographs and pictures and I was out there for like 15 minutes before I even saw my family, but I love that stuff. I love being able to make someone’s day — make a kid’s day — because I know what it’s like.”

Lipsey’s ability to defend at a high level, finish at the rim and crisply facilitate at such a young age has been a key component of early-season success for the Cyclones (10-2, 1-0), who face Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman. The Ames native ranks among the top seven in the league in assists per game (fourth, 4.7), assist-to-turnover ratio (sixth, 4.7-to-1.8) and steals (seventh, 2.0). Against Baylor, Lipsey ignited a 10-0 run late in the first half that helped ISU eventually snap a nine-game regular season losing steak in the series — and Bears coach Scott Drew took notice.

“I think any freshman that plays in this league’s gotta be special, because you’re not gonna play a freshman and win if they’re not special,” Drew said after the game. “I think the best thing he does is take care of the basketball. He’s tremendous. Doesn’t turn it over and gets his shooters shots. And the other thing is defensively, he’s really, really good for a freshman.”

Lipsey’s just getting started, too. He’ll need to be at his best on a nightly basis and continue to prepare, practice and play like a veteran. By all accounts, he’s consistently delivering on those fronts.

“He’s a tremendous competitor,” said Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger, whose team leads the nation in turnover percentage (30.7), according to KenPom. “He cares, has that sense of pride, really wants our team to do well and you could sense something in him at that point in (the Baylor) game where my team needs me right now and it’s time to step up. Credit to him for seeing it and being that intentional, and stepping up and doing it.”

Each ISU player will obviously need to do the same against the Sooners and throughout the rugged Big 12 slate. Every team in the league is among the top 44 in the NET rankings and five are in the top 26. Oklahoma’s 44th, but excels at both shooting 3-pointers (34.9 percent, ninth nationally) and defending beyond the arc (26.8 percent, seventh nationally).

“They’re going to be hungry for a win,” Otzelberger said. “Coming off a tough loss, a one-point loss (to No. 6 Texas) at home. They’ve got a lot of defensive intent and offensively they can really space the floor.”

Lipsey’s helping the Cyclones do the same — and will likely attract more post-game admirers as he builds off his early-season success.

“He plays at his own pace,” ISU senior forward Tre King said. “Nobody rattles him. Nobody gets him sped up and it’s beautiful.”