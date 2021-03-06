 Skip to main content
College men's basketball: Iowa State falls in season-finale to Kansas State
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

College men's basketball: Iowa State falls in season-finale to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Kansas State turned aside Iowa State 61-56 to conclude the regular season on Saturday.

Neither team broke 40% shooting, but K-State made seven 3-pointers while the Cyclones were 3 of 21 from behind the arc until Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a pair from deep in the last 40 seconds.

McGuirl drained a 3 with 1:41 remaining to give Kansas State (8-19 4-14 Big 12 Conference) a 10-point lead and the Wildcats held on. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points and Nijel Pack 10 Kansas State.

Coleman-Lands scored 19, making 3 of 9 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa State (2-21, 0-18) and Solomon Young added 18 points. The Cyclones have lost 17 straight games and fell to 0-11 on the road.

Iowa State has been without guard Rasir Bolton and his 15.4 points per game after Bolton suffered an injury to his right ankle a week ago during a 76-72 loss to TCU.

K-State led 33-25 at halftime but went nearly seven minutes without a field goal as the Cyclones came as close as 38-35 at 13:34.

McGuirl started a 7-0 Wildcats run with a pair of free throws, Selton Miguel added a 3 and Iowa State couldn't get closer than five the rest of the way.

K-State and Iowa State are the No. 9 and 10 seeds, respectively, into in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

college-logo-iowa-state.jpg

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56

IOWA ST. (2-20) -- Johnson 2-9 1-4 6, Young 6-10 6-7 18, Coleman-Lands 7-16 2-3 19, Harris 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 4-4 6, Conditt 0-3 0-0 0, Dubar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-18 56.

KANSAS ST. (8-19) -- Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, D.Gordon 3-7 4-6 12, McGuirl 3-9 9-10 17, Miguel 4-9 0-0 9, Pack 4-12 0-0 10, Kasubke 0-1 1-2 1, Ezeagu 2-4 2-6 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 16-24 61.

Halftime—Kansas St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 5-23 (Coleman-Lands 3-9, Johnson 1-5, Harris 1-7, Jackson 0-2), Kansas St. 7-24 (D.Gordon 2-4, McGuirl 2-7, Pack 2-7, Miguel 1-4, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—Bradford. Rebounds—Iowa St. 38 (Johnson 11), Kansas St. 24 (D.Gordon, McGuirl, Miguel 5). Assists—Iowa St. 9 (Johnson 4), Kansas St. 10 (Miguel 7). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 18, Kansas St. 17.

