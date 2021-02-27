College men's basketball: Iowa State close, but drop another tight decision

AMES — Twelve times this season Iowa State has been within single digits with five minutes left in the game and 12 times Iowa State has lost those games.
The 12th time was a 76-72 loss to TCU on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones were with the Horned Frogs throughout the game and even led for a period in the second half. But once again, Iowa State was unable to close the game out. The Cyclones are 0-15 in Big 12 play.
“They’re beyond crushed,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “They’re competitors. They’ve been resilient, they’ve persevered through everything that’s been thrown at them this year. Obviously it’s a disappointed locker room because we haven’t won.
“There’s no magical speech that I can give them.”
Seniors Solomon Young and Jalen Coleman-Lands played as well as they could’ve on senior night.
Young finished with 10 points on 3-4 shooting from the field and 4-4 shooting from the free throw line. He also had four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Jalen Coleman-Lands started the game 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from 3-point range. He ended the game with 21 points on 8-11 shooting from the field and 4-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and three assists.
“We fight hard,” guard Tre Jackson said, who finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. “We’ve been fighting hard these last couple of games. I’m proud of everybody.
“I’m proud of by boys J-Cole (Coleman-Lands) and Solo (Young). It was senior night and we wanted to pull out the win. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that for them but we’re going to keep fighting.”
Junior point guard Rasir Bolton injured his ankle in the first half. He tried to play through it but was unable to and sat the entire second half with the injury.
That put Tyler Harris in the lead-guard role for much of the second half. Harris finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
“I thought we responded great when Bolton got hurt,” Prohm said. “We played great in the second half. The biggest key to the game were live-ball turnovers. They scored 21 points on our 12 turnovers. That was a major hit and so was the free-throw line disparity.”
TCU, the worst free throw shooting team in the Big 12, was 18-18 from the free throw line while Iowa State was 7-8.
“It’s frustrating from my end because these guys continue to compete and fight,” Prohm said. “They got after it really well, took the lead and then weren’t able to sustain it.”