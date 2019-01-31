AMES — This is what Iowa State expected to look like at the beginning of the season. Injuries and suspensions postponed that, but the Cyclones say they’ve found their stride.
On Wednesday, No. 20 Iowa State beat West Virginia 93-68 and got contributions across the board.
“We’re playing as a team,” sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton said. “In practice we’re getting after it and buying into what coach is saying. Our chemistry on the court is really good. This team fits really well and works really well together.”
Wigginton seems to have returned to form after suffering a foot injury in the first game of the season. He scored a season-high 28 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 13-for-16 from the free throw line.
“It’s good to see him score 28 because he hasn’t had that breakout, breakout game yet,” Coach Steve Prohm said of Wigginton, who had 13 20-point games last season.
Wigginton was aggressive throughout the game and West Virginia couldn’t stay in front of him. It was the third game in the last four Wigginton shot over 50 percent from the field.
“I think I hit my rhythm a week and a half ago – maybe two weeks,” Wigginton said. “My coaches and my teammates told me to stay confident.”
Michael Jacobson didn’t have his best game, going 0-for-5 from the field, but Cam Lard came off the bench and scored six points.
Prohm said Marial Shayok is almost automatic to score 18 to 20 points a game. Against the Mountaineers, Shayok scored 18 on 8 of 12 shooting.
“It was good to see guys do certain things,” Prohm said. “It was good to see Lindell be aggressive, it was good to see Cam Lard finish around the rim and all those other guys were so solid. Marial – that’s the quietest 18 I’ve seen.”
Shayok’s scoring was so quiet because Iowa State didn’t run any plays for him – the Cyclones didn’t really run any plays for anybody.
“People get caught up in that you need this special and magical plays,” Prohm said. “Sometimes you just need to play basketball. That’s one thing this program has done a good job of for a long time – having high IQ guys that know how to play in space and make good decisions.”
Nick Weiler-Babb is probably Iowa State’s highest basketball-IQ guy. He had 14 points largely running a high pick-and-roll with Jacobson or Lard and making a decision based on what he saw.
Defensively, Iowa State held West Virginia to 42 percent shooting and turned the Mountaineers over 19 times. Weiler-Babb had four steals.
“We’re getting to the point where if somebody is having an off night, someone off the bench will step up and play really well,” Weiler-Babb said. “Everybody’s not always going to have a great night shooting, but now we’re getting to the point, defensively, where we’re getting stops on the defensive end, and having everybody back helps out a lot.”
Iowa State is about to enter the second half of league play. The Cyclones are 16-5 overall with a 5-3 conference record. They are one of five teams with five conference wins.
“All I know is that we’re going for that No. 1 spot,” Weiler-Babb said. “Everybody in the league is a good team. You can’t take any days off.”
Iowa St. 93, W. Virginia 68
WEST VIRGINIA (9-12) — Ahmad 5-9 1-2 11, West 7-10 5-6 24, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Haley 0-3 0-0 0, McCabe 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Matthews 5-9 0-0 11, Culver 3-7 2-4 8, Routt 0-0 0-1 0, Knapper 1-4 0-0 3, Harler 1-5 0-0 3, Doomes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 8-13 68.
IOWA ST. (16-5) — Jacobson 0-5 4-4 4, Horton-Tucker 4-10 0-0 9, Haliburton 2-5 0-0 5, Shayok 8-12 2-2 18, Weiler-Babb 3-5 7-7 14, Conditt 0-0 2-2 2, Lard 3-4 0-0 6, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Talley 2-3 0-0 4, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-1 1-2 3, Wigginton 7-11 13-16 28. Totals 30-56 29-33 93.
Halftime — Iowa St. 45-28. 3-point goals — West Virginia 8-22 (West 5-7, Knapper 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Harler 1-4, Haley 0-1, Ahmad 0-1, Harris 0-2, McCabe 0-3), Iowa St. 4-16 (Haliburton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Weiler-Babb 1-3, Wigginton 1-4, Jacobson 0-1, Shayok 0-3). Fouled out — Ahmad, West. Rebounds — West Virginia 28 (Ahmad, West 5), Iowa St. 34 (Jacobson 8). Assists — West Virginia 19 (Haley 5), Iowa St. 14 (Haliburton 5). Total fouls — West Virginia 26, Iowa St. 18. Technical fouls — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins 2.
