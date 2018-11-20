LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Jacobson added 23 points and Iowa State ran away from Illinois in the second half for an 84-68 victory Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.
Down to eight scholarship players due to injuries and suspensions, Iowa State (4-1) bounced back from an opening loss to No. 3 Gonzaga with a strong game at both ends.
The Cyclones used their pressure defense to keep it close in the first half, then went on an 18-2 run early in the second to build a nine-point lead. Iowa State kept boosting the lead from there, making 16 of 28 shots to earn a spot in Wednesday's fifth-place game against San Diego State.
Trent Frazier had 15 points to lead Illinois (1-3), which will face Xavier in the seventh-place game.
