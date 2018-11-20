Try 3 months for $3
The Latest: Iowa State blows past Illinois 84-68 in Maui

Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives past Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Jacobson added 23 points and Iowa State ran away from Illinois in the second half for an 84-68 victory Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.

Down to eight scholarship players due to injuries and suspensions, Iowa State (4-1) bounced back from an opening loss to No. 3 Gonzaga with a strong game at both ends.

The Cyclones used their pressure defense to keep it close in the first half, then went on an 18-2 run early in the second to build a nine-point lead. Iowa State kept boosting the lead from there, making 16 of 28 shots to earn a spot in Wednesday's fifth-place game against San Diego State.

Trent Frazier had 15 points to lead Illinois (1-3), which will face Xavier in the seventh-place game.

