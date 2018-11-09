AMES — Iowa State started Friday night’s men’s basketball game against Missouri about as slow as a team could start.
With point guard Lindell Wigginton out with an injury, Iowa State was 4-for-15 from the field at the under-12 timeout in the first half.
Iowa State eventually found its rhythm and put Missouri away, 76-59.
Wigginton is out indefinitely due to a strain in his left foot, Iowa State athletic trainer Vic Miller before Friday’s game. Wigginton arrived at Hilton Coliseum with a hard cast on his foot.
That left the Cyclones (2-0) with eight scholarship players, half of them freshman and another a sophomore who averaged just 11 minutes a game last season. Cam Lard and Zoran Talley were both out due to suspensions and Solomon Young is out after having surgery.
The eight that did suit up performed well.
Tyrese Haliburton had an impressive first half, scoring eight points, dishing out two assists, grabbing a rebound and swiping three steals. He finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals and no turnovers in 40 minutes.
“When I first watched him play in the summer in AAU, he has something about him,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “He can handle himself in any situation. He has a chance to be a very good player, he just has to keep working.”
While the situation isn’t ideal, Haliburton is thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m getting invaluable experience out there that a lot of freshmen don’t get,” Haliburton said. “Weiler-Babb is teaching me on the court and Lindell is teaching me from the sideline.”
Talen Horton-Tucker showed off his physicality and range. He drilled two 3-pointers and drew four fouls driving in the lane. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds.
Zion Griffin was the grittiest one, not afraid to mix it up inside. He had five points and four rebounds in the first half. But like Haliburton his production slowed in the second half.
While the freshmen impressed, Iowa State was still led by a trio of upperclassmen in Nick Weiler-Babb, Marial Shayok and Michael Jacobson. Weiler-Babb had 16 points, six assists and two steals Shayok had 20 points and four rebounds and Jacobson had 15 points and three rebounds while holding one of Missouri’s best players, Jeremiah Tilmon, to just five points.
“When you have four freshmen on the court, you can’t tell them to be mellow,” Weiler-Babb said. “It’s their first big game in Hilton – you want them to be hyped. You don’t want them crazy hyped, but I think they did a great job of handling their emotions. They all came through big for us and were one of the main reasons why we won the game.”
Iowa St. 76, Missouri 59
MISSOURI (1-1) — Tilmon 1-4 3-4 5, Puryear 3-5 3-4 10, Pickett 1-3 2-2 5, Geist 2-5 0-0 6, M.Smith 5-12 2-3 15, Nikko 0-0 0-0 0, M. Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Suggs 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 1-4 1-2 4, Watson 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 19-44 12-17 59.
IOWA ST. (2-0) — Jacobson 6-9 2-7 15, Shayok 5-12 8-9 20, Haliburton 3-6 0-0 8, Weiler-Babb 4-9 8-8 16, Horton-Tucker 2-8 6-8 12, Griffin 2-5 0-1 5, Conditt 0-0 0-2 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 24-35 76.
Halftime—Iowa St. 34-25. 3-point goals—Missouri 9-26 (M.Smith 3-8, Geist 2-4, Puryear 1-1, Pickett 1-3, Pinson 1-4, Watson 1-6), Iowa St. 8-25 (Haliburton 2-5, Horton-Tucker 2-5, Shayok 2-6, Jacobson 1-2, Griffin 1-4, Weiler-Babb 0-1, Lewis 0-2). Fouled out—Geist. Rebounds—Missouri 34 (Tilmon, M.Smith 7), Iowa St. 23 (Jacobson 6). Assists—Missouri 12 (Geist 5), Iowa St. 10 (Weiler-Babb 6). Total fouls—Missouri 26, Iowa St. 17. A—14,384 (14,384).
