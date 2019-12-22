{{featured_button_text}}

AMES – Iowa State was firing on all cylinders to open the first half and the Cyclones used that hot start to blow away Purdue Fort Wayne, 89-59, Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

ISU made 10 first-half 3-pointers as it  built a 26-point lead.

Tyrese Haliburton made five of those shots, he made six for the game, as he finished with a game-high 22 points in 29 minutes of play.

Haliburton added six assists and four rebounds.

In addition to the hot shooting from beyond the 3-point line, the Cyclones (7-4) forced 11 first-half turnovers turning those mistakes into 18 points as ISU led 50-28 at halftime. For the game, ISU scored 25 points off turnovers, and held a 14-0 advantage in fast-break points.

Solomon Young made his first seven shots and finished with 15 points, while Terrence Lewis came off the bench to score 11. The Cyclones bench scored 33 points.

Iowa State is now off until it hosts Florida A&M on Dec, 31 at 6 p.m.

