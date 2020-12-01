College football: West Virginia to invade Ames rested

AMES — West Virginia had an unscheduled bye week last week because of COVID-19.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday but due to problems within Oklahoma’s team, the game was postponed to Dec. 12.

The Big 12 already scheduled three bye weeks into the season and the fourth wasn’t exactly welcome for coach Neal Brown.

“It was disappointing,” Brown said. “I understand that we’re in unique times and we’ve done relatively well managing it but that could change at any moment. I understand Oklahoma’s position and my hope is and our plan is that we can play that game.”

West Virginia was coming off of a convincing 24-6 win against TCU and was relatively healthy. It wanted to try and build off of that momentum against Oklahoma.

“We would probably have rather not had that extra week, honestly,” Brown said. “For this time of year, we’re in a good position. I think we’ll be pretty close to full strength as long as nothing happens this week.”

No defensive coordinatorFor about a decade, the running joke in college football is that the Big 12 plays no defense.

Well, West Virginia doesn’t have a defensive coordinator.

