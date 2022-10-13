College football: Three keys to an ISU victory over Texas
- ROB GRAY Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
AMES — Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer, Ashley Joens, didn’t appear with her team early during Tuesday’s media day at the Sukup Basketbal…
AMES — They never spoke a word to each other.
College Wrestling: Cyclone standout David Carr "on the hunt" for a national title after bump up to 165 pounds
AMES — The second setback of Iowa State standout wrestler David Carr’s college career could have momentarily broken him.
AMES — Matt Campbell can’t identify a flaw.
College football: Iowa State hopes its penchant for forcing turnovers continues Saturday against No. 20 Kansas State
AMES — Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance smiled and shook his head adamantly.
Brock couldn’t, though — and his status, along with his primary backup, Cartvious Norton’s, remains fully up in the air as the Cyclones (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) prepare for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. matchup with No. 20 Kansas State at Jack Trice Stadium.
Gilbert misses 3 FGs, including 37-yarder to tie game at the finish
The Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0) lost their 14th consecutive conference game last season in Ames. They’d lose four more in a row before breaking through with a 57-56 overtime win at Texas.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The situation appears dire. The outlook seems bleak. But as Iowa State sees to recover from its first 0-2 start to Big 12 pla…