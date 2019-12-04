IRVING, Texas — Three Iowa State football standouts earned first-team all-Big 12 honors as the league announced its postseason honors Wednesday.
Tight end Charlie Kolar, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones and defensive back Greg Eisworth made the top team for the Cyclones. Quarterback Brock Purdy, runningback Breece Hall, wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, tight end Chase Allen and defensive lineman Ray Lima are on the second team.’
Kolar, a sophomore from Norman, Okla., leads Big 12 tight ends and ranks among the top six nationally with his 48 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.
Good-Jones, a senior from Cedar Rapids, helped anchor an Iowa State offense that is on pace to set program records for total offense (458.7 yards per game) and scoring (34.1 points per game). His 49 consecutive starts for the Cyclones are a record.
Eisworth, a junior from Grand Prairie, Texas, has 60 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 11 passes defended this season. He is a two-time first-team all-Big 12 performer.
Another 13 Cyclones were named honorable mention — Trevor Downing, Anthony Johnson, Jamahl Johnson, Josh Knipfel, Tayvonn Kyle, La’Michael Pettway, Mike Rose, Dylan Soehner, Marcel Spears, Eyioma Uwazurike, O’Rien Vance, Lawrence White and Steve Wirtel.
The league also honored Oklahoma State sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard as Offensive Player of the Year, Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch as Defensive Player of the Year and Baylor’s Matt Rhule as Coach of the Year.
Other awards went to Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (offensive newcomer of the year), LaRon Stokes of Oklahoma (defensive newcomer of the year), Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State (offensive freshman of the year), Ar’Darius Washington of TCU (defensive freshman of the year), Joshua Youngblood of Kansas State (special teams player of the year), Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma (co-offensive lineman of the year), Colton McKivitz of West Virginia (co-offensive lineman of the year) and Lynch (defensive lineman of the year).
